  Today, 02:15 PM #1
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Santa Monica, CA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,777

    Kawasaki Parts 550 JS/SX Aftermarket

    Selling all my extra 550 stuff


    1) Westcoast Ride Plate $40 plus shipping

    2) Pink Mariner Waterbox w/ small pinhole $35 plus shipping

    3) PJS Reed 2500 Head Pipe and Chamber $145 plus shipping. Came out of an expert class race ski. Head pipe has been reinforced as well as chamber

    4) Goki Starter $55 plus shipping

    5) Working ebox when pulled, but one connector came out of a start stop switch wire when removing from ski $60 plus shipping

    6) (2) OEM starters that need brushes cleaned. $55 shipped for both

    7) Brand New R&D Keihin Dual 42mm Intake Manifold. Only taken out of TR Racing bag to mount on a motor and put back in. $65 plus shipping

    8) Start Stop Switch $40 plus shipping

    9) Full 550sx pump w/ impeller $125 plus shipping

    10) Ocean Pro Finned Rideplate $75 plus shipping

    11) Aftermarket Reed 550sx Mariner Head (YES...for a '91-'95 550sx...you don't see these often) $250 plus shipping

    12) Stock bore Kawi Reed 550sx Cylinder $150 plus shipping

    Have more stuff. SoCal locals save on shipping costs. Pics coming soon, for now message me and I'll shoot you some pics. All parts are in working order unless noted (two starters). Most things will fit in a standard flat rate USPS box. Everything else will be shipped via UPS (pump and PJS Pipe and chamber)

Trades...not really, just looking for cash so I can ride more

    Trades...not really, just looking for cash so I can ride more
    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:36 PM #2
    kyleadams
    kyleadams is online now
    PWCToday Guru kyleadams's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Lodi, CA
    Posts
    383

    Re: Kawasaki Parts 550 JS/SX Aftermarket

    What impeller is in that pump, and is it an sx pump?
    93' Kawasaki 550sx
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:51 PM #3
    GoesBiggest
    GoesBiggest is offline
    I dream skis GoesBiggest's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Carson City
    Age
    38
    Posts
    609

    Re: Kawasaki Parts 550 JS/SX Aftermarket

    Can I see pic of that west coast plate?
    2010SXR, OP vortex air cleaners,V-Force3,Reed spacer, port matched intake with crossover epoxied,Ada head 24cc domes, porting by Kevin@westcoast, timing advance,Factory DryPipe,TDR waterbox,Blackjacks,Jenetics flywheel,Dual cooling,Flowvalve,TBM intake/ride plate,TBM sponsons, Deystroyer tubbies,R&D afterburner pump mod,pump stuffers,bored nozzle,Solas dynafly,13/20 -5 setback.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:51 PM #4
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Santa Monica, CA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,777

    Re: Kawasaki Parts 550 JS/SX Aftermarket

    Quote Originally Posted by kyleadams View Post
    What impeller is in that pump, and is it an sx pump?
    Says SX pump and it is just a stock impeller


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:52 PM #5
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Santa Monica, CA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,777

    Kawasaki Parts 550 JS/SX Aftermarket

    Quote Originally Posted by GoesBiggest View Post
    Can I see pic of that west coast plate?


    Old pic. It's been washed since this was taken



    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Last edited by rhugo21; Today at 02:52 PM.
    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:26 PM #6
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Santa Monica, CA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,777

    Re: Kawasaki Parts 550 JS/SX Aftermarket



    Dual 42s are shown on motor pic. Head is on there too. Motor not for sale


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:17 PM #7
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Santa Monica, CA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,777

    Re: Kawasaki Parts 550 JS/SX Aftermarket



    Connector in ebox. Everything else is perfect in the box


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:41 PM #8
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Santa Monica, CA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,777

    Re: Kawasaki Parts 550 JS/SX Aftermarket

    Mariner Reed Head is pending sale


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
