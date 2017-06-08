Selling all my extra 550 stuff
1) Westcoast Ride Plate $40 plus shipping
2) Pink Mariner Waterbox w/ small pinhole $35 plus shipping
3) PJS Reed 2500 Head Pipe and Chamber $145 plus shipping. Came out of an expert class race ski. Head pipe has been reinforced as well as chamber
4) Goki Starter $55 plus shipping
5) Working ebox when pulled, but one connector came out of a start stop switch wire when removing from ski $60 plus shipping
6) (2) OEM starters that need brushes cleaned. $55 shipped for both
7) Brand New R&D Keihin Dual 42mm Intake Manifold. Only taken out of TR Racing bag to mount on a motor and put back in. $65 plus shipping
8) Start Stop Switch $40 plus shipping
9) Full 550sx pump w/ impeller $125 plus shipping
10) Ocean Pro Finned Rideplate $75 plus shipping
11) Aftermarket Reed 550sx Mariner Head (YES...for a '91-'95 550sx...you don't see these often) $250 plus shipping
12) Stock bore Kawi Reed 550sx Cylinder $150 plus shipping
Have more stuff. SoCal locals save on shipping costs. Pics coming soon, for now message me and I'll shoot you some pics. All parts are in working order unless noted (two starters). Most things will fit in a standard flat rate USPS box. Everything else will be shipped via UPS (pump and PJS Pipe and chamber)
Trades...not really, just looking for cash so I can ride more