Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Two Kawasaki SXR Hulls/project skis #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location Largo, FL Posts 725 Two Kawasaki SXR Hulls/project skis I have two Kawasaki SXR hulls for sale. I also have a complete SXR driveline setup, semi-complete 800 SXR motor, or Complete 1100 Kawi longblock with Custom ebox that can be a great starting point for a project build depending on what your looking to do for extra as well. Both skis are good canidates for project builds.



Black/Green Hull:

*OEM Nose piece

*Front bumper (not pictured)

*Custom painted black

*Front sponsons

*Riva Billet Rear Sponsons

*Steering cable

*Handlepole bracket (Painted Kawi Green)

*Footholds with Custom Hydro-turf mat kit

*X-Metal Scupper

*Midshaft bearing carrier

*Plumbed for dual cooling and trim cable

*TBM Race bumpers

*3 X-Metal 45 degree black anodized bypass fittings

*No hood

*Electrical box bracket

*OEM waterbox

*Clean FLORIDA TITLE INCLUDED

*Partial Exotic Signs graphics kit (He can duplicate the missing pieces if needed)

*Some other misc. brackets, hoses, etc.



Price : $950.00



White Hull:

*BRAND New OEM Carbon fiber look nose piece still in package (Not pictured)

*Front bumper

*Front sponsons

*Oem Hood

*Hood latch

*Handlepole bracket

*Start/Stop Switch

*Full X-metal handlepole setup with Carbon Fiber chin pad, steering and bars

*Handlepole spring

*Hood hooks

*OEM bumpers, rail caps, hydro-turf mats

*Brand New midshaft carrier bearing still in package

*Electrical box bracket

*OEM Waterbox

*OEM rideplate

*Some other misc. brackets, hoses, etc.

*Clean FLORIDA TITLE INCLUDED



Price: $1,450.00



Or both for $2,200



Can assit in shipping anywhere in the US as I have experience doing so.

Please call, text, or message Pete at (727) 417-0765 with any questions. Attached Images KIMG0164.JPG (1.29 MB, 9 views)

145 Boardwalk Place East

Madeira Beach, Florida 33773

more pics...

145 Boardwalk Place East

www.jacksboatrentals.com

