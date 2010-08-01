I have two Kawasaki SXR hulls for sale. I also have a complete SXR driveline setup, semi-complete 800 SXR motor, or Complete 1100 Kawi longblock with Custom ebox that can be a great starting point for a project build depending on what your looking to do for extra as well. Both skis are good canidates for project builds.
Black/Green Hull:
*OEM Nose piece
*Front bumper (not pictured)
*Custom painted black
*Front sponsons
*Riva Billet Rear Sponsons
*Steering cable
*Handlepole bracket (Painted Kawi Green)
*Footholds with Custom Hydro-turf mat kit
*X-Metal Scupper
*Midshaft bearing carrier
*Plumbed for dual cooling and trim cable
*TBM Race bumpers
*3 X-Metal 45 degree black anodized bypass fittings
*No hood
*Electrical box bracket
*OEM waterbox
*Clean FLORIDA TITLE INCLUDED
*Partial Exotic Signs graphics kit (He can duplicate the missing pieces if needed)
*Some other misc. brackets, hoses, etc.
Price : $950.00
White Hull:
*BRAND New OEM Carbon fiber look nose piece still in package (Not pictured)
*Front bumper
*Front sponsons
*Oem Hood
*Hood latch
*Handlepole bracket
*Start/Stop Switch
*Full X-metal handlepole setup with Carbon Fiber chin pad, steering and bars
*Handlepole spring
*Hood hooks
*OEM bumpers, rail caps, hydro-turf mats
*Brand New midshaft carrier bearing still in package
*Electrical box bracket
*OEM Waterbox
*OEM rideplate
*Some other misc. brackets, hoses, etc.
*Clean FLORIDA TITLE INCLUDED
Price: $1,450.00
Or both for $2,200
Can assit in shipping anywhere in the US as I have experience doing so.
Please call, text, or message Pete at (727) 417-0765 with any questions.