  Today, 01:44 PM
    Jetrace19
    I dream skis Jetrace19's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    725

    Two Kawasaki SXR Hulls/project skis

    I have two Kawasaki SXR hulls for sale. I also have a complete SXR driveline setup, semi-complete 800 SXR motor, or Complete 1100 Kawi longblock with Custom ebox that can be a great starting point for a project build depending on what your looking to do for extra as well. Both skis are good canidates for project builds.

    Black/Green Hull:
    *OEM Nose piece
    *Front bumper (not pictured)
    *Custom painted black
    *Front sponsons
    *Riva Billet Rear Sponsons
    *Steering cable
    *Handlepole bracket (Painted Kawi Green)
    *Footholds with Custom Hydro-turf mat kit
    *X-Metal Scupper
    *Midshaft bearing carrier
    *Plumbed for dual cooling and trim cable
    *TBM Race bumpers
    *3 X-Metal 45 degree black anodized bypass fittings
    *No hood
    *Electrical box bracket
    *OEM waterbox
    *Clean FLORIDA TITLE INCLUDED
    *Partial Exotic Signs graphics kit (He can duplicate the missing pieces if needed)
    *Some other misc. brackets, hoses, etc.

    Price : $950.00

    White Hull:
    *BRAND New OEM Carbon fiber look nose piece still in package (Not pictured)
    *Front bumper
    *Front sponsons
    *Oem Hood
    *Hood latch
    *Handlepole bracket
    *Start/Stop Switch
    *Full X-metal handlepole setup with Carbon Fiber chin pad, steering and bars
    *Handlepole spring
    *Hood hooks
    *OEM bumpers, rail caps, hydro-turf mats
    *Brand New midshaft carrier bearing still in package
    *Electrical box bracket
    *OEM Waterbox
    *OEM rideplate
    *Some other misc. brackets, hoses, etc.
    *Clean FLORIDA TITLE INCLUDED

    Price: $1,450.00

    Or both for $2,200

    Can assit in shipping anywhere in the US as I have experience doing so.
    Please call, text, or message Pete at (727) 417-0765 with any questions.
    Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
    145 Boardwalk Place East
    Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
    www.jacksboatrentals.com
  Today, 01:45 PM
    Jetrace19
    I dream skis Jetrace19's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    725

    Re: Two Kawasaki SXR Hulls/project skis

    more pics...
    Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
    145 Boardwalk Place East
    Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
    www.jacksboatrentals.com
