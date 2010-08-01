Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: 550SX Turf rail pieces #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Washington Age 23 Posts 3 WTB: 550SX Turf rail pieces Looking to buy the turf rail pieces for a 1990 550sx. My Ski has no turf at all and my legs are getting wrecked. I do have a big 4X4 piece of hydroturf ready to go but I think it will be easiest to get the factory rail pieces and not have to fill everything in with a compound first. Let me know what you've got.

IMG_7569.JPG The Pieces i'm looking for---->>>>s-l1600.jpg Last edited by JFD; Today at 12:51 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,795 Re: WTB: 550SX Turf rail pieces There is that fvcking jerkoffs table. What does he want for those, $1200? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

