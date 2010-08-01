|
WTB: 550SX Turf rail pieces
Looking to buy the turf rail pieces for a 1990 550sx. My Ski has no turf at all and my legs are getting wrecked. I do have a big 4X4 piece of hydroturf ready to go but I think it will be easiest to get the factory rail pieces and not have to fill everything in with a compound first. Let me know what you've got.
IMG_7569.JPG The Pieces i'm looking for---->>>>s-l1600.jpg
There is that fvcking jerkoffs table. What does he want for those, $1200?
