I just got a 1998 GP800 from a friend of mine. This is only my 3rd jet ski, first 2 being seadoos. It cavitates sometimes getting on plane, and the holeshot trying to jump waves just isn't there. I figured it would be the wear ring, and when I looked inside sure enough there is a gap around the impeller and I could see shiny metal. I didn't realize until I went to order a wear ring that it's stainless, unlike the plastic seadoos which are easy to tell when the've blown out.



Do the stainless wear rings wear out like the plastic ones do? Or could the edges of the impeller be damaged and worn away? There's maybe only one or 2 nicks in the blades that I can see.



I looked up the specs and it's definatly more than .014" between the impeller and housing. Most of the info I found about stainless rings going bad seemed to be from corrosion between the aliminum and stainless causing it to swell and sieze the impeller, which is why I'm confused now. I know that with a boat, excess cavitation can eat away at the prop, so I would assume the same can happen to an impeller

