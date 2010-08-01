pxctoday

  Today, 10:24 AM #1
    Kawasaki King
    Kawasaki King is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Kawasaki King's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,857

    WANTED - Pump for 2012 Seadoo RXTX 260

    yeah, so I need a pump... 2012 seadoo rxtx 260. While changing my wear ring I dropped it on my garage floor. The drop resulted in one of the 4 collars to bolt it on breaking off. Awesome!!

    So please let me know if you have one and how much you need for it. Open to buying complete with prop as well for the right price

    thx all
    Bring It !
  Today, 11:26 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,301

    Re: WANTED - Pump for 2012 Seadoo RXTX 260

    Isn't it aluminum? Just stop by your local welding shop and they'll TIG it back on in a jiffy.
