Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WANTED - Pump for 2012 Seadoo RXTX 260 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2006 Location Connecticut Age 44 Posts 2,857 WANTED - Pump for 2012 Seadoo RXTX 260 yeah, so I need a pump... 2012 seadoo rxtx 260. While changing my wear ring I dropped it on my garage floor. The drop resulted in one of the 4 collars to bolt it on breaking off. Awesome!!



So please let me know if you have one and how much you need for it. Open to buying complete with prop as well for the right price



thx all Bring It ! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,301 Re: WANTED - Pump for 2012 Seadoo RXTX 260 Isn't it aluminum? Just stop by your local welding shop and they'll TIG it back on in a jiffy. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

