WANTED - Pump for 2012 Seadoo RXTX 260
yeah, so I need a pump... 2012 seadoo rxtx 260. While changing my wear ring I dropped it on my garage floor. The drop resulted in one of the 4 collars to bolt it on breaking off. Awesome!!
So please let me know if you have one and how much you need for it. Open to buying complete with prop as well for the right price
thx all
Re: WANTED - Pump for 2012 Seadoo RXTX 260
Isn't it aluminum? Just stop by your local welding shop and they'll TIG it back on in a jiffy.
Forum Rules