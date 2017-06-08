pxctoday

  Today, 10:15 AM
    2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss

    First off this is my first ski so pretty "green" when it comes to these toys. I bought it a few weeks ago and it was running well as far as I could tell (2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 Stroke), it was hitting around 40-42mph on WOT with 1 up. Then I noticed the other day it was really lacking the get up and go it had when first purchased. I checked the RPM's and at WOT its hitting 6900-7010RPM but just does not get up past 35-36MPH, and really bogs down when I turn and play around with it. I have always ran Premium gas as well as Lucas Full Syn Oil in the ski since I bought it. Just reaching out into the vast pool of experience here to see if anyone could lend a helping hand. Wasn't sure if it could be a plug issue, wear ring, impeller, ect.... I just figure it wasn't the engine itself since its still hitting the top end of the RPM's and seems to be running fine (in the opinion of a total novice mind you). I was also told by the seller that the top end had recently been rebuilt as well, it also has 102.5 hours currently and when I purchased it had 96. Thanks in advance for any help you can provide, I really wanna get out and enjoy the ski but I'm unsure if I should ride in case its something bigger at play here.

    Also, live on Highland Lake CT so if any of you are local and could come take a peek hit me up...you will be handsomely rewarded in beer and pizza and tubing/wake-boarding runs

    ski.jpg
  Today, 10:37 AM
    Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss

    Check your wear ring
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
  Today, 11:06 AM
    Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss

    RPMs are good, I'd say you have a wear ring/pump issue. Lay underneath looking up into the impeller and snap us a pic.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 11:21 AM
    Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss

    Gotta figure that one out LOL, no trailer so gonna have to muscle it up and get that pic somehow
    2002 Sea Doo GTX Di
  Today, 11:22 AM
    Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss

    Im also seeing things about the carbon ring/floating ring and bellows maybe....going down to try and check those out real quick
    2002 Sea Doo GTX Di
  Today, 11:42 AM
    Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss

    20170608_113125.jpg

    Water is leaking between the boot and the metal ring when gently pressed on, I assume that this is why there is such a power loss while turning? What is the parts kit needed for this repair?
    Last edited by gymrathustle; Today at 11:43 AM.
    2002 Sea Doo GTX Di
  Today, 11:50 AM
    Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss

    https://www.facebook.com/cmedlar/vid...type=2&theater



    UHHHHHHH, Help?
    2002 Sea Doo GTX Di
