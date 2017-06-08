Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Winsted, CT Age 32 Posts 5 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss First off this is my first ski so pretty "green" when it comes to these toys. I bought it a few weeks ago and it was running well as far as I could tell (2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 Stroke), it was hitting around 40-42mph on WOT with 1 up. Then I noticed the other day it was really lacking the get up and go it had when first purchased. I checked the RPM's and at WOT its hitting 6900-7010RPM but just does not get up past 35-36MPH, and really bogs down when I turn and play around with it. I have always ran Premium gas as well as Lucas Full Syn Oil in the ski since I bought it. Just reaching out into the vast pool of experience here to see if anyone could lend a helping hand. Wasn't sure if it could be a plug issue, wear ring, impeller, ect.... I just figure it wasn't the engine itself since its still hitting the top end of the RPM's and seems to be running fine (in the opinion of a total novice mind you). I was also told by the seller that the top end had recently been rebuilt as well, it also has 102.5 hours currently and when I purchased it had 96. Thanks in advance for any help you can provide, I really wanna get out and enjoy the ski but I'm unsure if I should ride in case its something bigger at play here.



Also, live on Highland Lake CT so if any of you are local and could come take a peek hit me up...you will be handsomely rewarded in beer and pizza and tubing/wake-boarding runs



#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Winsted, CT Age 32 Posts 5 Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss Gotta figure that one out LOL, no trailer so gonna have to muscle it up and get that pic somehow 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Winsted, CT Age 32 Posts 5 Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss Im also seeing things about the carbon ring/floating ring and bellows maybe....going down to try and check those out real quick 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Winsted, CT Age 32 Posts 5 Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss 20170608_113125.jpg



Water is leaking between the boot and the metal ring when gently pressed on, I assume that this is why there is such a power loss while turning? What is the parts kit needed for this repair? Last edited by gymrathustle; Today at 11:43 AM . Reason: additional info 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Winsted, CT Age 32 Posts 5 Re: 2002 Sea Doo GTX Di 2 stroke Power Loss https://www.facebook.com/cmedlar/vid...type=2&theater







