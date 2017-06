Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 Seadoo Speedster oil lines #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location AU Age 41 Posts 1 94 Seadoo Speedster oil lines Hi



I recently picked up a 94 Speedster twin 657x. I've just replaced the MR2535L diode on the Starboard side and am now looking at starting it up.



Quick question on the oil reservoir lines. I understand there are two feed lines and one return per engine. I've got a 5th feed line from the reservoir that looks like it is linked to the oil low sender unit. It's on a pipe that's broken off from somewhere. Any idea where it should be connected to ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules