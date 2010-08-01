Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 GTX DI plug fouling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Dearborn, Michigan Age 46 Posts 26 02 GTX DI plug fouling Hey all! I'm having a problem on a ski I bought back in April. Just bought this with a rebuilt motor from SeaDooEngineShop from a local flipper.



Well I took it out the first day and based on the 01 RX-DI i used to have I could tell something was a miss! (punn intended) It has a miss on idle and slow to medium speeds. Open it up and it sounds ok but it only gets to 6500 rpm. I brought it back to the dock and the plugs were not tightened at all. Upon further inspection I found the boot and plug had rust underneath on the front cylinder plug. The back looked golden brown. There was no dielectric in there so I cleaned it and used some Noalox (I'm an electrician so I always have it).



Anyway, I took it back out and ran perfect for one pass up to WOT. Top speed went from 40 to 50 with 6850 on rpm and there was no misfire. Went back to idle for about 30 or so seconds and the misfire came back. I'm getting plugs and gonna try it out but I read a lot about the coils going bad, rectifier, and other electrical issues. I'm taking it back out with new plugs tomorrow morning and was wondering if the boots and connections were that sensitive.



I was going to take this approach and would appreciate any additional feedback.



1) plugs 2) make sure everything is tight in the coil box 3) replace boot 4) swap coils and see if problem follows 5) buy a candoo and find out wtf is really going on and replace these old beat lanyards! I have a line on a tested and working coil box with 2 good coils for 80 bucks so should it be that I'll be in ok shape.



Any suggestions would be appreciated.



Thanks,



