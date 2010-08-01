Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I need your knowledge on rebuilding an engine for jet john boat project. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Shreveport, LA Age 32 Posts 13 I need your knowledge on rebuilding an engine for jet john boat project. I am looking for every resource available on the internet for the First complete overhaul of a Kawasaki 900 ZXI. I will be attaching a bottom portion of the hull (the part with mounts) to a jon boat. The Jet and Engine will both have to be removed from the jet ski to accomplish the conversion. I need to know the sweet details and technique you have have learned in your own endeavors. Yes, I am getting myself into a large project. I plan to do it perfect the first time and I need your help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules