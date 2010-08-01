|
I need your knowledge on rebuilding an engine for jet john boat project.
I am looking for every resource available on the internet for the First complete overhaul of a Kawasaki 900 ZXI. I will be attaching a bottom portion of the hull (the part with mounts) to a jon boat. The Jet and Engine will both have to be removed from the jet ski to accomplish the conversion. I need to know the sweet details and technique you have have learned in your own endeavors. Yes, I am getting myself into a large project. I plan to do it perfect the first time and I need your help.
