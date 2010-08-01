pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:34 PM #1
    Domblaster2
    Domblaster2 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Domblaster2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    NY
    Age
    33
    Posts
    1

    96 WaveBlaster 2 UMI Bearings

    1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster II 760

    So my UMI steering column is getting sloppy as of last season, Ive been looking all over the place for replacement bearings and every place I contact says they no longer have it. From what I understand there are 2 main different bearing replacement kits for my UMI column but no luck on confirming witch one is witch. Any help on where to purchase them or specs on bearing dimensions would be greatly appreciated Thanks Guys Dominick.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:10 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    2,996

    Re: 96 WaveBlaster 2 UMI Bearings

    http://www.ebay.com/itm/UMI-Steering...JWb2nn&vxp=mtr
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 