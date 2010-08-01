|
96 WaveBlaster 2 UMI Bearings
1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster II 760
So my UMI steering column is getting sloppy as of last season, Ive been looking all over the place for replacement bearings and every place I contact says they no longer have it. From what I understand there are 2 main different bearing replacement kits for my UMI column but no luck on confirming witch one is witch. Any help on where to purchase them or specs on bearing dimensions would be greatly appreciated Thanks Guys Dominick.
Re: 96 WaveBlaster 2 UMI Bearings
