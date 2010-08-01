pxctoday

  Today, 09:32 PM #1
    SDHX
    SDHX is offline
    Frequent Poster SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    195

    Reattaching Pipe to manifold - whats the secret?

    Ok, so, 1989 650sx.

    Just replaced starter (cranks over amazing, thanks for the help @WFO Speedracer ) and I took the pipe off at the manifold.

    Now, putting the pipe back on, i've bolted and unbolted 8 times now, first had a leak on the left side and right side, now its just the right side. I've moved the metal gasket around multiple times, still a leak. I even tried it with taking the bracket bolt out, putting the three bolts into the manifold, then vice versa... still no luck.

    I cleaned the gasket off and the mating surfaces of the manifold and pipe. still leaking.

    There was NO leak on this ski at all before i replaced the starter. I put the gasket back in the exact same way as when i took it out (tab to the right/back side of the ski, with indents protruding down).

    I even made sure i evenly tightened each bolt uniformly as you would lug nuts in a pattern.

    Is there a secret/trick to this?

    Thanks for any help guys
  Today, 09:36 PM #2
    SDHX
    SDHX is offline
    Frequent Poster SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    195

    Re: Reattaching Pipe to manifold - whats the secret?

    exactly how you see this gasket sitting is how i installed it (top right tab, and the indents facing downward)
    Attached Images Attached Images
  Today, 10:00 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,130

    Re: Reattaching Pipe to manifold - whats the secret?

    If it is a used gasket go to the parts house and get some copper coat gasket sealer, spray both sides of the gasket and let it dry, reinstall and torque it all down.

    http://www.autozone.com/sealants-glu...ant/520940_0_0
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
