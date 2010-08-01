Just replaced starter (cranks over amazing, thanks for the help @WFO Speedracer ) and I took the pipe off at the manifold.
Now, putting the pipe back on, i've bolted and unbolted 8 times now, first had a leak on the left side and right side, now its just the right side. I've moved the metal gasket around multiple times, still a leak. I even tried it with taking the bracket bolt out, putting the three bolts into the manifold, then vice versa... still no luck.
I cleaned the gasket off and the mating surfaces of the manifold and pipe. still leaking.
There was NO leak on this ski at all before i replaced the starter. I put the gasket back in the exact same way as when i took it out (tab to the right/back side of the ski, with indents protruding down).
I even made sure i evenly tightened each bolt uniformly as you would lug nuts in a pattern.