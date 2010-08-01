Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Reattaching Pipe to manifold - whats the secret? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 195 Reattaching Pipe to manifold - whats the secret? Ok, so, 1989 650sx.



Just replaced starter (cranks over amazing, thanks for the help @WFO Speedracer ) and I took the pipe off at the manifold.



Now, putting the pipe back on, i've bolted and unbolted 8 times now, first had a leak on the left side and right side, now its just the right side. I've moved the metal gasket around multiple times, still a leak. I even tried it with taking the bracket bolt out, putting the three bolts into the manifold, then vice versa... still no luck.



I cleaned the gasket off and the mating surfaces of the manifold and pipe. still leaking.



There was NO leak on this ski at all before i replaced the starter. I put the gasket back in the exact same way as when i took it out (tab to the right/back side of the ski, with indents protruding down).



I even made sure i evenly tightened each bolt uniformly as you would lug nuts in a pattern.



Is there a secret/trick to this?



exactly how you see this gasket sitting is how i installed it (top right tab, and the indents facing downward) Attached Images gasket.jpg (7.5 KB, 8 views) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,130 Re: Reattaching Pipe to manifold - whats the secret? If it is a used gasket go to the parts house and get some copper coat gasket sealer, spray both sides of the gasket and let it dry, reinstall and torque it all down.



http://www.autozone.com/sealants-glu...ant/520940_0_0 Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

