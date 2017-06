Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 40mm mikuni carb #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2002 Location DeLand FL Posts 576 40mm mikuni carb this was on a ski i bought. it does not go with the ski i bought haha so i dont need it. i'm not really sure what all it can go on but i think i understand its from some seadoo models.



$50 plus ship



if interested please call or text 386-sevenfourseven-9837 because i dont log on here very often. thank you!



not sure why my pics loaded sideways but you get the idea Attached Images IMG_5019.JPG (1.68 MB, 4 views)

IMG_5019.JPG (1.68 MB, 4 views) IMG_5020.JPG (1.85 MB, 5 views)

IMG_5020.JPG (1.85 MB, 5 views) IMG_5018.JPG (1.57 MB, 6 views) Last edited by surfjunkie; Today at 08:48 PM . 2003 sj with: stock head, stock exhaust, stock porting, stock ign. and stock prop! 44 all day long baby! #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 647 Re: 40mm mikuni carb Had one on my 717cc GS. GLWS #3 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2002 Location DeLand FL Posts 576 Re: 40mm mikuni carb Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by Had one on my 717cc GS. GLWS 2003 sj with: stock head, stock exhaust, stock porting, stock ign. and stock prop! 44 all day long baby! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) surfjunkie Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules