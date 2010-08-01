Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 gsx..... fuel issue. beyond stumped... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Denver pa Age 26 Posts 2 96 gsx..... fuel issue. beyond stumped... Hey guys. Working on my cousins 96 gsx and it has me stumped. He had a guy attempt to fix a bogging issue last summer and ultimately ended up running it lean and roaching the motor. I got it and rebuilt the motor for him, refurbed jugs, new pistons/rings, gaskets/seals. The carbs were a mess so i rebuilt them. New battery and starter. I cleaned up the raves. There was some junk in the fuel filter so i cleaned that up and installed all new fuel lines. Fuel selector looks and works good. The tank was drained twice and fresh 93 premix w/ ams oil was dumped in. I installed a clear fuel filter just before the carbs to check my flow. At idle the filter fills half way... at wot it sucks the filter dry and boggs out. Its like the pump isnt pulling enough fuel to keep up with the demand at wot. I checked the sending unit assembly in the tank. No cloggs or issues there. I swapped another set of mikunis on it from my 97 gsx which runs like a top. That didnt change anything... i bypassed the factory filter and the selector switch. No change in flow to the carbs. Pulse from the engine seems good. Im pulling my hair out over here. Any help would be greatly appreciated!!!!!! -chris Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

