Looking any brainstorming feedback your willing to share. I have been dealing with an issue on a sbt swap from a 95 Gtx that has been restored to like new condition. The ski will not run past half throttle. After three different carb set ups, 2 different intake and rotary valve set ups, the problem has still not been found. Rotary valve cover has been checked and rechecked numerous times. Everything has been replaced in this ski except the mpem and rectifier. Anyone have any suggestions on next move?