Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo 657X isuse #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location United States NC Age 41 Posts 29 Blog Entries 1 Seadoo 657X isuse Looking any brainstorming feedback your willing to share. I have been dealing with an issue on a sbt swap from a 95 Gtx that has been restored to like new condition. The ski will not run past half throttle. After three different carb set ups, 2 different intake and rotary valve set ups, the problem has still not been found. Rotary valve cover has been checked and rechecked numerous times. Everything has been replaced in this ski except the mpem and rectifier. Anyone have any suggestions on next move? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,060 Re: Seadoo 657X isuse Does it accelerate as expected up to 1/2 throttle?



