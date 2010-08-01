pxctoday

  Today, 02:02 PM #1
    grecoalamr
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    United States NC
    Age
    41
    Posts
    29
    Blog Entries
    1

    Seadoo 657X isuse

    Looking any brainstorming feedback your willing to share. I have been dealing with an issue on a sbt swap from a 95 Gtx that has been restored to like new condition. The ski will not run past half throttle. After three different carb set ups, 2 different intake and rotary valve set ups, the problem has still not been found. Rotary valve cover has been checked and rechecked numerous times. Everything has been replaced in this ski except the mpem and rectifier. Anyone have any suggestions on next move?
  Today, 03:05 PM #2
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,060

    Re: Seadoo 657X isuse

    Does it accelerate as expected up to 1/2 throttle?
