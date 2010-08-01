Waht maintenance should be done to a zxi that sat for ~3+ years?
So I picked up a 98 zxi 1100 + trailer recently that the PO said had sat since 2013-2014. I have verified compression is decent 113-115. It has spark, it definitely was fogged as when I got it to fire a ton of oil came out of the exhaust. It was running on almost full choke and would stay running but soon as I tried closing the choke it died, no prob I figure the carbs should be cleaned anyway.
What would you guys recommend I do for maintenance? Any thing that SHOULD be replaced? So far the gauges don't seem to work and the inside of the ebox looked like someone had sprayed it with a fire extinguisher there was so much powder inside it.