  Today, 12:24 PM
    a1cnc
    a1cnc is offline
    PWCToday Newbie a1cnc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    NH
    Posts
    2

    Waht maintenance should be done to a zxi that sat for ~3+ years?

    So I picked up a 98 zxi 1100 + trailer recently that the PO said had sat since 2013-2014. I have verified compression is decent 113-115. It has spark, it definitely was fogged as when I got it to fire a ton of oil came out of the exhaust. It was running on almost full choke and would stay running but soon as I tried closing the choke it died, no prob I figure the carbs should be cleaned anyway.

    What would you guys recommend I do for maintenance? Any thing that SHOULD be replaced? So far the gauges don't seem to work and the inside of the ebox looked like someone had sprayed it with a fire extinguisher there was so much powder inside it.

    TIA for any recommendations

    Eric
