Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: TNT chamber for Blaster/SuperJet, brand new #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2002 Location Indy Posts 783 TNT chamber for Blaster/SuperJet, brand new Letting my TNT chamber go to fund another project. Brand new, never installed. Includes new stainless/rubber mount and new Rad Dudes laser-cut stainless bracket. It needs only lock nuts and washers for the rubber mount.



Asking $650 plus shipping. Paypal F&F preferred or you cover fees. Will ship worldwide. Non-U.S. payments via F&F only .



Please PM to purchase.



Buy with confidence. I have impeccable feedback.





#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,460 Re: TNT chamber for Blaster/SuperJet, brand new So sexy. (not you, the part. Get your mind out of the gutter.) I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) dose Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules