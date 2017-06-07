|
First WaveRunner owner!
Hey guys, last night, I finally picked up a 2003 FX Cruiser with 222 hours. Runs great. I paid $2600 with aluminum trailer. The ski has scuffs and scratches particularly on the front, but nothing deep, and the hull is relatively flawless. A good detailing will make this thing shine again. Anything to lookout for on these? I know that the MR-1 engine is one of The best Yamaha marine engines out there.
