I know a guy asking $1500 for a completely stock pjs550 and $2000 for a 1992 Kawasaki 750sx with big pin twin carb, reed spacers, boysen reeds, pump stuffer and aluminum hand pole. Both run great, are these good deals? Trying to buy my first stand ups.

