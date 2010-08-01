pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:16 AM #1
    JoshC123
    JoshC123 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Washington
    Posts
    1

    Are these good buys? PJS 550 and 92 Kawasaki 750

    I know a guy asking $1500 for a completely stock pjs550 and $2000 for a 1992 Kawasaki 750sx with big pin twin carb, reed spacers, boysen reeds, pump stuffer and aluminum hand pole. Both run great, are these good deals? Trying to buy my first stand ups.
