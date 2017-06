Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Output Voltage #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2009 Location Mt Laurel NJ Posts 744 Output Voltage I just picked up a 2015 FX HO with 30 hours on it. Runs great but the output voltage on the dash readout is showing 14.5 volts. Is that normal? Sounds a bit high to me. The battery was only half full of water when I got it. -____________________________



2010 FX HO



"Its never too late to have a happy childhood" -____________________________ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules