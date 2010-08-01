|
JS550 Water cooling routing Westcoast Exhaust Manifold Pipe how to install pisser
83 or 84 JS550 Installed a Westcoast exhaust manifold with the west coast pipe on a stock head.
What is the correct routing of hoses for only one fitting coming out of the stock head, and the Exhaust manifold has two fittings on the bottom
Also wondering how to install a pisser / water bypass on the side to have two pissers instead of just the one in the back with the black tube, like most pictures I have been seeing have a T from the exhaust out to a side pisserIMG_4163.JPG
