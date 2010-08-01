Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blaster 1 / yamaha 1100 conversion questions #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 292 Blaster 1 / yamaha 1100 conversion questions Searched around for a couple days, read a few older opinions, would like to hear from someone with direct knowledge on a few questions I have before starting this build that read mixed feelings on or couldn't find an answer to. Using a Yam 1100 from a raider.



Stock 38's (found correct jetting for them with pod f/a) vs sbn44's (have them with manifold already) are 44's overkill on a stock 1100 motor and also not worth extra fuel consumption?



Using the gp760 water box I have is the 2.25" inlet too restrictive for the 1100 motor to flow properly? I already have wb and crossover tube and exit for it, otherwise will purchase and shorten 1100 box and figure out tubing.



ADA vs Extreem/other conversion kit. Is moving the motor back the 2" with the Extreem kit worth the extra $50 plus a gp760 midshaft? I like the design of ada but I've read a few places it's better to move it back for more stability. Flatwater riding only.



15/22 vs 16/23 read in a few places that the recommended by Extreem and other sources 15/22 isn't tall enough for the 1100 and a 16/23 is better suited. Haven't asked Dave at Impros yet what he would recommend. Figure if someone can say whether it spins a 16/23 fine that's probably the one to go with imo.



Is a WB2 steering cable necessary or just a recommendation, could not verify anywhere.



My steering shaft is bent, is a UMI worth the extra cost over a stock replacement? No competition riding just rec riding on the lake.



Lastly, any reason I shouldn't send in my flywheel to be lightened, is it not worth the money on these motors because they spin the bottom end powerfully enough already in a blaster, or any other reason not to? Don't want to throw money at something that won't make a difference.



