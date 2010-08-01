|
Blaster 1 / yamaha 1100 conversion questions
Searched around for a couple days, read a few older opinions, would like to hear from someone with direct knowledge on a few questions I have before starting this build that read mixed feelings on or couldn't find an answer to. Using a Yam 1100 from a raider.
Stock 38's (found correct jetting for them with pod f/a) vs sbn44's (have them with manifold already) are 44's overkill on a stock 1100 motor and also not worth extra fuel consumption?
Using the gp760 water box I have is the 2.25" inlet too restrictive for the 1100 motor to flow properly? I already have wb and crossover tube and exit for it, otherwise will purchase and shorten 1100 box and figure out tubing.
ADA vs Extreem/other conversion kit. Is moving the motor back the 2" with the Extreem kit worth the extra $50 plus a gp760 midshaft? I like the design of ada but I've read a few places it's better to move it back for more stability. Flatwater riding only.
15/22 vs 16/23 read in a few places that the recommended by Extreem and other sources 15/22 isn't tall enough for the 1100 and a 16/23 is better suited. Haven't asked Dave at Impros yet what he would recommend. Figure if someone can say whether it spins a 16/23 fine that's probably the one to go with imo.
Is a WB2 steering cable necessary or just a recommendation, could not verify anywhere.
My steering shaft is bent, is a UMI worth the extra cost over a stock replacement? No competition riding just rec riding on the lake.
Lastly, any reason I shouldn't send in my flywheel to be lightened, is it not worth the money on these motors because they spin the bottom end powerfully enough already in a blaster, or any other reason not to? Don't want to throw money at something that won't make a difference.
Thanks for any help I can get deciding what parts to order. Excited to get this build started, can't wait to try it out.
