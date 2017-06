Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Deck Mats #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Age 53 Posts 4 Deck Mats I haven't been on here since I rebuilt the engine in my 1999 Waverunner. Still running by the way. Does anyone know the best replacement deck mats to buy. I bought a set from Watercraft Superstore and they did not last a summer. The glue paper stayed but the mats separated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules