Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: SBN44 on a 550? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 46 Posts 40 SBN44 on a 550? Can I run a sbn44 on a 550 without the spacer needed if I run a 45 degree ocean pro intake? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,058 Re: SBN44 on a 550? Yes.



Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

