Thread: SBN44 on a 550?

  Today, 07:23 PM #1
    Tobaccoman
    SBN44 on a 550?

    Can I run a sbn44 on a 550 without the spacer needed if I run a 45 degree ocean pro intake?
  Today, 07:37 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: SBN44 on a 550?

    Yes.
  Today, 07:57 PM #3
    Tobaccoman
    Re: SBN44 on a 550?

    Thanks BLRider. So I don't need anything extra. Just the carb and 45 degree intake?
  Today, 08:22 PM #4
    Riverrat650sx
    Re: SBN44 on a 550?

    You will probably need the ocean pro flame arrester with it. I had to mod a 650 to work with my setup
  Today, 08:37 PM #5
    Tobaccoman
    Re: SBN44 on a 550?

    Yes I have that from my old ski back in the late 80's. I'm tired of fighting with this BN44. It just gas fouls the plugs when trying to start it. Only way it will start is to lean out the carb and then it tries to run away. I'm going to change the needle and seat but not sure that is the problem.
