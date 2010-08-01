Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js440 riding technique. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location canada Age 27 Posts 18 Js440 riding technique. It's only about my third year on a stand up, and I have a stock js440 with a gutted water box and the resonator removed.

I also have a js550 with full exhaust ride plate, zero bars etc.



I'm pretty good on the 440 but I'm alot better on the 550.



What I find on the 440 is alot of times if I slow right down let's say if I do a 180, or something and try to take off again while still standing I have a really hard time getting up on plane. I have to lean way over the handlebars and it just barely gets up.

From a stop if I start on my knees then stand up, it just shoots out of the water almost as fast as the 550.



Is there something I'm missing? There must be a way I can change my body language to make it plane out faster? I know it's something I'm not doing properly.

