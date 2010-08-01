|
Js440 riding technique.
It's only about my third year on a stand up, and I have a stock js440 with a gutted water box and the resonator removed.
I also have a js550 with full exhaust ride plate, zero bars etc.
I'm pretty good on the 440 but I'm alot better on the 550.
What I find on the 440 is alot of times if I slow right down let's say if I do a 180, or something and try to take off again while still standing I have a really hard time getting up on plane. I have to lean way over the handlebars and it just barely gets up.
From a stop if I start on my knees then stand up, it just shoots out of the water almost as fast as the 550.
Is there something I'm missing? There must be a way I can change my body language to make it plane out faster? I know it's something I'm not doing properly.
I don't think there's anything wrong with the ski, comes out fine like I said from kneeling to plane. And impeller and clearances are good.
