Where's the cheap battery source?

I did a search, and could not find it. There was a post over a year ago that talked about a cheap $25 battery from somewhere that was actually good. Anyone remember this?



1992 X2 - 750: SBN 44, Boyesen Reeds & stuffers, Milled head (175psi each), Westcoast Pipe, Big Hub Swirl 13/18

1990 X2 - 650 SBN 44, jetsport intake ported/polished, Jetsport exhaust manifold and pipe, solas 13/18 165/170psi

1986 X2 - 650 Old Racing ski, empty hull right now, has seen better days, moved engine to the 90

1987 X2 - on bench for hull repair, crash of 2012

1999 Seadoo GSX RFI - for the Fam

I think that this is the one that you are after, I am using 5 of these and two on them are in their 4th year.

http://www.batterysharks.com/Univers...180_b12-18.htm



http://www.batterysharks.com/Univers...180_b12-18.htm



