  Today, 06:37 PM
    Ebuck89
    Ebuck89 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Ebuck89's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Mansfield, OH
    Age
    28
    Posts
    2

    1979 JS440 . Almost finished. advise before first start.

    Just took hold of my first ski JS440 1979 . completly filled with chipmunk nests but zero rust and no corrosion inside . Took it all apart and cleaned up nice. Engine completely dissasembled and sent to the machine shop to get trued in. Wiseco pistons and rings stuffed in ! Carb cleaned ... basically every gasket repced along with new fuel lines and coolant lines. I was lucky enough that the owner still has the complete owners manual with all the torque specs etc. I'm about a week away before I fire the thing up for the first time, and would like some advice...

    1. Going to use SBT break in oil 32:1 good or bad ?
    2. Does the water box need to have water in it ? ( sounds really dumb but have no idea)
    3. There are hoses on the right side of my ski that come in with a copper pipe and loop up and back into the ski . I used air to figure that it was the lower copper pipe to a hose to a tip out the back of the jet steering. Does this need to be hooked up ?
    4. No pisser line, just figured out these things even existed today.
    4.5 what's the purpose of the cap on the fly wheel side ? I don't add oil ?
    5. I have some extra amsoil dominator synthetic oil left over from a dirt bike, can I run that ??
    6. Any helpful tips when starting an engine up after a complete tear down . I'm all ears .
