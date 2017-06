Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: First ski. 79 JS440 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Mansfield, OH Age 28 Posts 2 First ski. 79 JS440 Hello all ! Recently purchased a 1979 JS440 from a buddy for $1 ! It had not ran in 14 years but was winterized and stored properly. I did a complete tear down of the engine and put some wiseco pistons in it. The chipmunks put close to 10,000 acrorns in the ski in every place ! About 1 week away from firing it up for the first time and super excited ! This forum has been a great source of information, pictures and opinions. Attached Images IMG_3286.JPG (2.04 MB, 3 views)

