Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Micro Touch Controller Question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 351 Micro Touch Controller Question Have a water injection M/T controller that came on a Kaw750 coffman lightening series dry pipe. The model is a CM/UNI. Anyone have instructions or info on this model? Coffman has no info on the controller. Garys old number at M/T was a dead end. This unit has 2 jumpers.



'96 SeaKaw HX #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,265 Re: Micro Touch Controller Question http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=433257 -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 351 Re: Micro Touch Controller Question My model wasn't on the archive link list when I looked 2 days ago. I'll look again.



