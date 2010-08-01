|
2000 Polaris Virage issue
New here so thanks for accepting me.
Just bought this ski and it only had 95 hours on it and very clean. took it out to river ran for a while about 20 min at a load then it shuts down. I have no warning lights or sounds. After sitting for about 15 min it will start up and run again then shut down right away. Start button does not work when this happens very strange.
Took it in for service the guy put spark plugs, starter relay, did a carb kit and rebuild and battery and I am still having this same issue. Anyone know what this is or it could be? Compression is top notch and now I will take it back but I am wondering if anyone else has had this issue. Frustrated.
Thanks
Terry
