Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Polaris Virage issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Huntinton Beach Age 46 Posts 1 2000 Polaris Virage issue New here so thanks for accepting me.

Just bought this ski and it only had 95 hours on it and very clean. took it out to river ran for a while about 20 min at a load then it shuts down. I have no warning lights or sounds. After sitting for about 15 min it will start up and run again then shut down right away. Start button does not work when this happens very strange.

Took it in for service the guy put spark plugs, starter relay, did a carb kit and rebuild and battery and I am still having this same issue. Anyone know what this is or it could be? Compression is top notch and now I will take it back but I am wondering if anyone else has had this issue. Frustrated.

Thanks

Terry Last edited by clububl; Today at 05:12 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules