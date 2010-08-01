Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I want a project I just need to know what it will be. KNOWLEDGE please. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Shreveport, LA Age 32 Posts 12 I want a project I just need to know what it will be. KNOWLEDGE please. Hello brethren I am trying to find the most powerful engine on a ski or one of the most powerful so that I can begin making plans to obtain it through a salvage yard. I would like it to be sit down. Also commercial and somewhat popular so I am able to find parts and salvage yards that have them. I am not stuck on any manufacturer and am willing to drive to pick it up. Please let me know what you think and why you chose that make and model in particular. Oh yeah, remember to consider the hull dynamics. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) vessels, Wet Wolf Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules