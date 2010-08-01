|
|
JS440 very stiff steering?
New to me JS440, I noticed the steering is quite stiff and not smooth, kinda catches in places and gets even stiffer. Can I just remove and lube the cable? How hard is removing/replacing? Could there be a different issue than the cable? Has quick steer plate maybe that has something to do with it?
Re: JS440 very stiff steering?
Disconected the steering cable at lunch. Definitely seems like its the cable thats the issue. Handlebars turn fine but the cable seems very very stiff. Looks like new cables are quite pricey, hopefully theres a way to bring this one back to life?
