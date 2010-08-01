pxctoday

  Today, 03:36 PM #1
    Jonny360
    Jonny360 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    California
    Age
    33
    Posts
    13

    JS440 very stiff steering?

    New to me JS440, I noticed the steering is quite stiff and not smooth, kinda catches in places and gets even stiffer. Can I just remove and lube the cable? How hard is removing/replacing? Could there be a different issue than the cable? Has quick steer plate maybe that has something to do with it?
  Today, 05:14 PM #2
    Jonny360
    Jonny360 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    California
    Age
    33
    Posts
    13

    Re: JS440 very stiff steering?

    Quote Originally Posted by Jonny360 View Post
    New to me JS440, I noticed the steering is quite stiff and not smooth, kinda catches in places and gets even stiffer. Can I just remove and lube the cable? How hard is removing/replacing? Could there be a different issue than the cable? Has quick steer plate maybe that has something to do with it?
    Disconected the steering cable at lunch. Definitely seems like its the cable thats the issue. Handlebars turn fine but the cable seems very very stiff. Looks like new cables are quite pricey, hopefully theres a way to bring this one back to life?
