Waveblaster 2 part out
Parting a WB2 that I have, running condition, compression is even but low at 125-130psi in each.
rideplate and intake grate are sold
carbs and start/stop not for sale
Everything else is up for grabs
Re: Waveblaster 2 part out
do you have the rubber ring for the pump
Re: Waveblaster 2 part out
Re: Waveblaster 2 part out
on the pump where it meets the shoe
Re: Waveblaster 2 part out
Oh the pump seal. I'm sure its there, pump is still on the ski
Re: Waveblaster 2 part out
ok cool pm me a price when you get it out,
Forum Rules