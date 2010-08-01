Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Waveblaster 2 part out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,297 Waveblaster 2 part out Parting a WB2 that I have, running condition, compression is even but low at 125-130psi in each.



rideplate and intake grate are sold



carbs and start/stop not for sale





Everything else is up for grabs

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,089 Blog Entries 1 Re: Waveblaster 2 part out do you have the rubber ring for the pump #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,297 Re: Waveblaster 2 part out Rubber ring?

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,089 Blog Entries 1 Re: Waveblaster 2 part out on the pump where it meets the shoe #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,297 Re: Waveblaster 2 part out Oh the pump seal. I'm sure its there, pump is still on the ski

#6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,089 Blog Entries 1 Re: Waveblaster 2 part out ok cool pm me a price when you get it out, Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules