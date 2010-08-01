pxctoday

  Today, 03:17 PM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,297

    Waveblaster 2 part out

    Parting a WB2 that I have, running condition, compression is even but low at 125-130psi in each.

    rideplate and intake grate are sold

    carbs and start/stop not for sale


    Everything else is up for grabs

  Today, 03:27 PM #2
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,089
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Waveblaster 2 part out

    do you have the rubber ring for the pump
  Today, 03:31 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,297

    Re: Waveblaster 2 part out

    Rubber ring?

  Today, 03:41 PM #4
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,089
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Waveblaster 2 part out

    on the pump where it meets the shoe
  Today, 03:45 PM #5
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,297

    Re: Waveblaster 2 part out

    Oh the pump seal. I'm sure its there, pump is still on the ski

  Today, 03:48 PM #6
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,089
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Waveblaster 2 part out

    ok cool pm me a price when you get it out,
