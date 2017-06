Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What to look for when buying an X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location petaluma Age 18 Posts 1 What to look for when buying an X2 I'm looking to get a Kawasaki X2. I'm not sure what years are better than others but I heard squirrel cage is better, I'm wondering how much I should be paying for a good conditioned stock one. Please help lol Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules