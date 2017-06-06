X4 UMI with new bearings installed.
I bought this online a year or so back and it arrived with rusted bearings, blue handlebar holder, and messed up threads on the retaining bolt.
Today I thoroughly cleaned, installed new bearings, ground down and re-threaded the bolt (it's slightly off kilter but holds perfectly fine), and polished the UMI. The blue anodizing started to come off with just a few min on the polishing wheel, so may come clean if it bothers you. You could also grind/drill/tap a new bolt if that bothered you but it does hold perfectly well now.
It's not perfect and is priced accordingly. Also needs one stem bolt.
$340 shipped