  1. Today, 01:31 PM #1
    ankeneyou
    Jun 2013
    Columbus, oh
    36
    215

    X4 UMI with new bearings $340

    X4 UMI with new bearings installed.

    I bought this online a year or so back and it arrived with rusted bearings, blue handlebar holder, and messed up threads on the retaining bolt.

    Today I thoroughly cleaned, installed new bearings, ground down and re-threaded the bolt (it's slightly off kilter but holds perfectly fine), and polished the UMI. The blue anodizing started to come off with just a few min on the polishing wheel, so may come clean if it bothers you. You could also grind/drill/tap a new bolt if that bothered you but it does hold perfectly well now.

    It's not perfect and is priced accordingly. Also needs one stem bolt.

    $340 shipped
    '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'
    '97 Seadoo GTI
    '98 Seadoo XP Limited
    '00 Seadoo XP
  2. Today, 02:33 PM #2
    critracer
    Aug 2015
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    87

    Re: X4 UMI with new bearings $340

    This is a good deal for sure!
