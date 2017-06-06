Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X4 UMI with new bearings $340 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 215 X4 UMI with new bearings $340 X4 UMI with new bearings installed.



I bought this online a year or so back and it arrived with rusted bearings, blue handlebar holder, and messed up threads on the retaining bolt.



Today I thoroughly cleaned, installed new bearings, ground down and re-threaded the bolt (it's slightly off kilter but holds perfectly fine), and polished the UMI. The blue anodizing started to come off with just a few min on the polishing wheel, so may come clean if it bothers you. You could also grind/drill/tap a new bolt if that bothered you but it does hold perfectly well now.



It's not perfect and is priced accordingly. Also needs one stem bolt.



$340 shipped '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Kalamazoo, Michigan Posts 87 Re: X4 UMI with new bearings $340 This is a good deal for sure! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Vwrider8 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules