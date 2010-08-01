Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 GP1200 limping #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location NW Colorado l Age 30 Posts 2 1997 GP1200 limping I have a 1997 GP 1200 only know mods are Solas impeller and Riva pod FAs this is my first ski I have taken it out 4 times not a single issue the 5 day I went out after cleaning and electric grease on dash connections as it didn't really work but the ski ran fin always on premium and full of oil I'm waiting to get it running correctly to install the oil delete but I took it out the exhaust coupler at the top was alittle loose puking water into the hull it was real boggy I noticed it was filling up so i trailered it amd drained It tightened the clamps and took her back out but it seemed to be in a limp mode i changed plugs nothing it would have normal low end bog before the water is pushed out and it was boggy but once in awhile I could get it to full throttle and it would rip but it would bring it self back to like half throttle and it was very very temperamental and died easily any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

