MSD ECWI controller. Standalone unit that works with any ignition. No damage. $150 shipped to US
-92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
-95 750SXI
-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
how do you set the rpm switch point on these units? I have a micro touch, not sure if that adjustable...?
This is more adjustable than the micro touch. In between the case and the mounting bracket are 6 dip switches. The instructions are http://www.exhaustgas.com/docserver/Docs/336.pdf and show the options.
nice
thanks for info
sxr is still kinda vapour or id be more keen to move...
