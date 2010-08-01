pxctoday

  Today, 11:31 AM #1
    bandit88
    MSD ECWI Controler

    MSD ECWI controller. Standalone unit that works with any ignition. No damage. $150 shipped to US

  Today, 11:35 AM #2
    Mr Noisy
    Re: MSD ECWI Controler

    how do you set the rpm switch point on these units? I have a micro touch, not sure if that adjustable...?
  Today, 11:47 AM #3
    bandit88
    Re: MSD ECWI Controler

    This is more adjustable than the micro touch. In between the case and the mounting bracket are 6 dip switches. The instructions are http://www.exhaustgas.com/docserver/Docs/336.pdf and show the options.
  Today, 11:49 AM #4
    Mr Noisy
    Re: MSD ECWI Controler

    nice

    thanks for info

    sxr is still kinda vapour or id be more keen to move...
