Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 650 / X2 Stuff #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,262 650 / X2 Stuff RCJS Tri Scoop Grate, fits 650sx and X2. Newer billet version. Nice shape, no dings. $120 + Shipping





Rad dudes X2 Surf brace. Has a cruddy purple pastidip paint job, metallic green underneath. $140 + shipping





Hooker Impeller cut for 650 pump. Started as a 10/16 and has been repitched as a 14/18. No damage, like new. $250 + shipping





Not pictured:



650 flywheel lightened by Newmiller. Works great, still need to pull of motor. $100 + shipping



Good 650 stator, no damage, 5 wire. $50+Shipping

-95 750SXI

What power plant did you have spinning that 14/18 hooker?

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

It was a PJS800 with SXR wet pipe and 82mm nozzle. Screamed really well up top. Only reason im selling is because im moving the motor over to a JS hull with a 750 pump. Will be getting the same thing again but for the 750 pump

-95 750SXI

It was a PJS800 with SXR wet pipe and 82mm nozzle. Screamed really well up top. Only reason im selling is because im moving the motor over to a JS hull with a 750 pump. Will be getting the same thing again but for the 750 pump

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

Pm sent on intake

91 550sx with 701 and big pump

