Are all 750sx and 800SXR pipes the same? The reason I ask is that we have a 750sx with a factory pipe, like the one pictured:

We'd like to put it on an 800 SXR and put the stock pipe from the SXR onto the 750sx. Are these interchangeable? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,262 Re: Are all 750sx and 800SXR pipes the same? Not without reworking the entire exhaust. The 800 pipe exits towards the front of the boat next the the fuel tank where as the 750 pipe goes back to the waterbox.

-95 750SXI

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,616 Re: Are all 750sx and 800SXR pipes the same? The actual sxr factory pipe has a different shape, I'm not sure if one of these can fit between the engine and tank. I'm sure somebody will know.



I have seen a Nynja C4 pipe installed on a sxr, and it isn't all that different size wise.



And yea like Bandit said the sxr oem pipe has the exhaust exit at the front, to the front water box, and the 750's goes out the back. So those aren't a direct swap. Those stock exhausts you can usually get for pretty cheap though. Any 750 one thru the sxi pro will work. With a little creativity, you might be able to make the oem sxr fit with some crazy tube routing.

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 48 Novis, VForce 3, Advent, C4 pipe, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]



