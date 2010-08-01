Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 zxi 1100 + trailer cl score... I think! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 1 98 zxi 1100 + trailer cl score... I think! Hi All,

Just picked up what I HOPE is a good deal.

98 zxi 1100 on a slightly rusty galvanized trailer for $600.00. This couch looks like it was originally yellow but painted red now. When I looked at it po told me it had sat for ~2-3 years and battery was as you guessed it TOTALLY dead. I could turn it by hand and pulled the plugs which all looked clean. Tires on trailer were flat and 1 was rolled off the rim. I said what the hell I am here and i like it so I bought it.



The dam key wouldn't turn AT ALL so I couldn't even tell if anything worked, I looked on here and someone recommended taking the magnets out of the switch and that got my switch to work (Thanks to whoever recommended that) So now the switch worked but even with jumper cables on it the ski was electrically dead! GREAT what did I just buy right?! SO I realize the top cover screws were out of the ebox and I decide to take a look in there... WTF did someone spay a fire extinguisher in there?! Nope just good old aluminum oxide and ALOT of it! So I vacuum it all out, find the positive cable was loose and had been for A LONG time, proven by the electrical erosion of the inner nut on the stud being spark eroded into a roundish oval shaped thing! EEEK I am getting nervous now, will this thing ever work? So I wire brush the end of the terminals reconnect the cable with a REAL nut, washer and figure I should be good right? Turn on keyswitch, press starter.....?? NOW WHAT?! Fuse maybe? So I reach to pull the fuse, the second I touch the fuse I hear a wirr under the dash. Cool! I press starter button... NOTHING! Touch fuse again wirr hold fuse press starter and she turns over! Cool! Look at the fuse terminal and 1/2 of the friggin terminal is snapped off. No big deal bend it to make contact for now till I can get a new one but this was on sunday so it aint happening today. Well lets see if we have spark now! So with the plugs grounded against the head bolts I spin it over and there was spark. Lets do a compression check, 115,113,115 stock spec I found was 125 so looks good. Alright lets see what happens now, plugs in tiny shot of ether in each carb intake, and it fired! So I add some fresh fuel and managed to get it to stay running on 3/4 choke so I will have to clean the carbs, like I didn't expect that?

Dam this got long!

So can anyone tell me if they think it's a good deal or not?

TIA

