Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R&D 82/85 nozzle set #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 214 R&D 82/85 nozzle set R&D 82/85 nozzle set for 140mm pumps. Someone painted the reduction nozzle black at some point.



$190 shipped. These are getting harder to find. '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules