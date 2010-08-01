Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Found pool of oil in hull what is the culprit? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Shreveport, LA Age 32 Posts 10 Found pool of oil in hull what is the culprit? I have just obtained a 1995 Jet Ski that has been sitting since 1998. The engine is immaculate however there is a pool of oil (maybe a cm or so) that is sitting in the hull? Could this be to fuel lines or crank seals? What is your thought? Also the gas cap is broken where it could allow water in. I know that is bad so give me some en site into the project I am getting myself into. #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 645 Re: Found pool of oil in hull what is the culprit? Oil lines could be cracked or someone just spilled some while filling the tank and never cleaned it. Clean it out and see if it happens again. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Shreveport, LA Age 32 Posts 10 Re: Found pool of oil in hull what is the culprit? Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by Oil lines could be cracked or someone just spilled some while filling the tank and never cleaned it. Clean it out and see if it happens again. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

