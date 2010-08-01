pxctoday

  Today, 10:30 AM
    vessels
    Found pool of oil in hull what is the culprit?

    I have just obtained a 1995 Jet Ski that has been sitting since 1998. The engine is immaculate however there is a pool of oil (maybe a cm or so) that is sitting in the hull? Could this be to fuel lines or crank seals? What is your thought? Also the gas cap is broken where it could allow water in. I know that is bad so give me some en site into the project I am getting myself into.
  Today, 10:32 AM
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Found pool of oil in hull what is the culprit?

    Oil lines could be cracked or someone just spilled some while filling the tank and never cleaned it. Clean it out and see if it happens again.
  Today, 10:53 AM
    vessels
    Re: Found pool of oil in hull what is the culprit?

    Oil lines could be cracked or someone just spilled some while filling the tank and never cleaned it. Clean it out and see if it happens again.
    So I should just put a couple of gallons of gas in the tank and some oil in oil tank then? Do you think it could be the crankcase?
