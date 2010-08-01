Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Expert needed, BN 44 HELP...550SX will not rev out, flooding at mid-high rpm (video ) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location ST. JOSEPH Age 37 Posts 8 Blog Entries 1 Expert needed, BN 44 HELP...550SX will not rev out, flooding at mid-high rpm (video ) Just bought the ski all stock 1990 550SX Piston Port BN44 round carb. Ski would start and idle but not rev out, figured a good carb cleaning and kit would take care of it. Installed carb kit with diaphragms, needle arm and spring (did not install needle and seat, but it looks good, and is not flooding or leaking) Ski will start easy and idle smoothly will start to rev but then bogs and dumps fuel. I have set all 3 screws to spec and spent 30 min adjusting in 1/8 turns and never had success. If i lean out (turn in) to much i get a backfire.



At this time i checked compression both cylinders are 150PSI, installed new BR8ES plugs, mixed fresh fuel, emptied water separator, installed new fuel lines removed fuel valve to run shorter lines, by passed rev limiter, but left hooked up for fuel restriction return purposes (plugged fuel dump line and carb inlet ). 3 or 4 times while adjusting the needles the ski did rev out great, but i could not duplicate or keep consistent (during those times there was no fuel dump at carb throat, you'll see what i mean in video)



I pulled the fuel return line off the tank while ski was idling and it is dribbling very slowing so i assume it is not blocked. Fuel tank vent is working one way and installed correctly with arrow down.



Last owner said it ran 3 or 4 years ago, and the only aftermarket part i am aware of is K&N filter. (and i have tried to run with it on and makes no difference)



I"m very mechanically inclined so feel free to talk to me as such.



I don't assume it is an ele issue, but don't mind testing, i don't have a service manual so if someone can share the testing procedures that would be great.



Very thankful for a knowledgeable community- Matthew



