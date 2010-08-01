pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:33 AM #1
    schicks
    schicks is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Grand Haven
    Posts
    37

    1994 Yamaha Blaster. Custom paint

    Selling my 1994 Yamaha blaster. 701 single carb. Asking $2500 obo

    Coffman pipe
    flame arrestor
    scoop grate
    carbon fiber ride plate
    UMI steering column and bars
    *****in' Stitchin' seat (top leather portion is a little dry and cracked) Seat shop could fix
    Fiber Reeds
    Oil Inj delete
    Bilge pump
    Primer
    Solas prop (not sure on pitch)
    new battery this year

    Ski starts right and runs great. Good compression. The paint was done professionally and shows. Its a base coat clear coat and looks awesome, even up close. Even the bilge switch and fuel pet**** are labeled on/off. There is a gouge in the bottom of the ski as shown. Serious inquires can call me at 616-402-0181 thanks
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:59 AM #2
    schicks
    schicks is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Grand Haven
    Posts
    37

    Re: 1994 Yamaha Blaster. Custom paint

    Ski is located in Grand Haven, Michigan.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Quinc

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 