Selling my 1994 Yamaha blaster. 701 single carb. Asking $2500 obo
Coffman pipe
flame arrestor
scoop grate
carbon fiber ride plate
UMI steering column and bars
*****in' Stitchin' seat (top leather portion is a little dry and cracked) Seat shop could fix
Fiber Reeds
Oil Inj delete
Bilge pump
Primer
Solas prop (not sure on pitch)
new battery this year
Ski starts right and runs great. Good compression. The paint was done professionally and shows. Its a base coat clear coat and looks awesome, even up close. Even the bilge switch and fuel pet**** are labeled on/off. There is a gouge in the bottom of the ski as shown. Serious inquires can call me at 616-402-0181 thanks