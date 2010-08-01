Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 Yamaha Blaster. Custom paint #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Grand Haven Posts 37 1994 Yamaha Blaster. Custom paint Selling my 1994 Yamaha blaster. 701 single carb. Asking $2500 obo



Coffman pipe

flame arrestor

scoop grate

carbon fiber ride plate

UMI steering column and bars

*****in' Stitchin' seat (top leather portion is a little dry and cracked) Seat shop could fix

Fiber Reeds

Oil Inj delete

Bilge pump

Primer

Solas prop (not sure on pitch)

new battery this year



Ski starts right and runs great. Good compression. The paint was done professionally and shows. Its a base coat clear coat and looks awesome, even up close. Even the bilge switch and fuel pet**** are labeled on/off. There is a gouge in the bottom of the ski as shown. Serious inquires can call me at 616-402-0181 thanks

Ski is located in Grand Haven, Michigan.

