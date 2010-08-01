|
Need to take Engine Blcck apart
I was hoping someone could help me on my first rebuild. I am trying to figure out how I am going to get the engine block apart and break the seals. Is there a device that does this or a way I can make the device? I would like it to be as low a price as I can get. Please help.
Re: Need to take Engine Blcck apart
It is a 1995 Kawasaki 900ZXI
Re: Need to take Engine Blcck apart
I'm in the process of rebuilding a 900zxi motor too. Your bugger hurdle will be the flywheel and drive coupler, both have to come off to replace the seals. The rest of the disassembly can be done with a 10mm, 12mm and 14mm wrench.
Re: Need to take Engine Blcck apart
Do you have any other information that would help in my endeavors?
I'm in the process of rebuilding a 900zxi motor too. Your bugger hurdle will be the flywheel and drive coupler, both have to come off to replace the seals. The rest of the disassembly can be done with a 10mm, 12mm and 14mm wrench.
Re: Need to take Engine Blcck apart
