  Today, 05:49 AM #1
    vessels
    vessels is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Shreveport, LA
    Age
    32
    Posts
    8

    Need to take Engine Blcck apart

    I was hoping someone could help me on my first rebuild. I am trying to figure out how I am going to get the engine block apart and break the seals. Is there a device that does this or a way I can make the device? I would like it to be as low a price as I can get. Please help.
  Today, 06:28 AM #2
    vessels
    vessels is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Shreveport, LA
    Age
    32
    Posts
    8

    Re: Need to take Engine Blcck apart

    It is a 1995 Kawasaki 900ZXI
  Today, 06:57 AM #3
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,055

    Re: Need to take Engine Blcck apart

    I'm in the process of rebuilding a 900zxi motor too. Your bugger hurdle will be the flywheel and drive coupler, both have to come off to replace the seals. The rest of the disassembly can be done with a 10mm, 12mm and 14mm wrench.
  Today, 07:34 AM #4
    vessels
    vessels is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Shreveport, LA
    Age
    32
    Posts
    8

    Re: Need to take Engine Blcck apart

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    I'm in the process of rebuilding a 900zxi motor too. Your bugger hurdle will be the flywheel and drive coupler, both have to come off to replace the seals. The rest of the disassembly can be done with a 10mm, 12mm and 14mm wrench.
    Do you have any other information that would help in my endeavors?
  Today, 07:59 AM #5
    vessels
    vessels is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Shreveport, LA
    Age
    32
    Posts
    8

    Re: Need to take Engine Blcck apart

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    I'm in the process of rebuilding a 900zxi motor too. Your bugger hurdle will be the flywheel and drive coupler, both have to come off to replace the seals. The rest of the disassembly can be done with a 10mm, 12mm and 14mm wrench.
    Do you have any other information that would help in my endeavors?
