Parting out 1993 650sx with aftermarket parts SoCal
Chokeless SBN 44mm carb with OCJS intake manifold, Boyesen dual stage reeds, Prok spark arrestor and fuel primer kit $375
Coffmans massive pipe $400
Westcoast polished exhaust manifold $175
Westcoast waterbox $150
Bare hull with factory rear exhaust, Silver motor, Westcoast blue head, Stainless impeller, Top loader intake grate, Skegged Ocean Pro ride plate, Ebox, Stator/Flywheel, Straight handlebars, Gas door, Miscelleneous body parts, PM me if interested on any part/parts, Will take pictures asap
SAM_1461.JPGSAM_1463.JPGSAM_1462.JPGSAM_1464.JPGSAM_1467.JPGSAM_1471.JPGSAM_1477.JPGSAM_1478.JPG
