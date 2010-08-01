|
|
-
2002 aquatrax f12 turbo top speed reduced
i have a 2002 aquatrax f12 turbo and this is first year that i cant get to full speed i used to get up to 64mph now 55 is top i changed every thing ,plugs ,oil and wg actuator, oiled the turbo i can hear it running when in operation. over all it runs great i just cant figure out why i cant get at least 64 . i also replaced a brass prop and pump like i do every year but this year i upgraded to a solas stainless prop with was supposed to give me better performance any help would be helpfull
