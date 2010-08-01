Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 aquatrax f12 turbo top speed reduced #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location greenwood,sc Age 44 Posts 1 2002 aquatrax f12 turbo top speed reduced i have a 2002 aquatrax f12 turbo and this is first year that i cant get to full speed i used to get up to 64mph now 55 is top i changed every thing ,plugs ,oil and wg actuator, oiled the turbo i can hear it running when in operation. over all it runs great i just cant figure out why i cant get at least 64 . i also replaced a brass prop and pump like i do every year but this year i upgraded to a solas stainless prop with was supposed to give me better performance any help would be helpfull Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

