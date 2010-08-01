Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pro 785 Side draft stuff #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2001 Location Spokane, WA Age 52 Posts 1,984 Pro 785 Side draft stuff Reed spacers, reed assemblies (can't remember what brand, mebbee toxic reeds, was there even a company called toxic reeds?) Anyhoo, reeds are all in great shape and there are stuffers in the cages. Adaptor plates. These are vertical shafts adaptors and one of the adaptor plates is missing an SS stud. If you cant source an SS stud on your own, or don't know what vertical means, then you don't need this setup.



$100 shippedspacers2.jpgspacers1.jpg



Bruce Wolford (509) 280-5444 - Pump Performance

