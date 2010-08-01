Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What Next - '97 SPX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Milwaukee Posts 8 What Next - '97 SPX Hi All.



I posted another thread on this machine--I still haven't figured this thing out. The current symptoms on my '97 SPX are:

1) Dark grey / black soot on the electrodes and insulator tip of both spark plugs

2) Won't start without a couple pumps of gas from the choke

3) When it starts, there are frequent "puffs" of air from the carb and exhaust (quite startling at first!)

4) It only gets up to about 35-40 mph (every minute or so there is a short burst where it briefly hits normal top speed)



I've done the following to this machine since I purchased it last year:

1) Replaced the rectifier

2) Replaced the fuel selector valve

3) Replaced all grey tempo lines with black automotive hose

4) Cleaned fuel filter

5) Replaced the starter solenoid relay switch

6) Rebuilt the carbs (I did not replace the jets). Pop off pressure is 23-24 Mag and 24-25 PTO (tested multiple times). The low fuel adjusters are set to one full turn open, the MAG high speed adjuster fully closed, and the PTO 1/2 turn open.

7) Checked engine compression - 150 psi on both cylinders

8) Replaced the spark plugs - NGK br8es (gapped to .022)

9) Replaced the spark plug boots (cut back wire 1/4") - confirmed good spark

10) Cleaned the rave valves, which were covered in soot



I am not a mechanic, so please don't hesitate to point out the obvious! I'm about to lose it



Perhaps a bad water regulator (RAVE on top of waterbox) has failed and overheated the rear exhaust hose. Can you pinch it shut easily with a couple fingers? Have you ridden it with the seat off to see if water is spraying out anywhere?

