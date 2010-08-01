Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fresh 550 won't run after overheated #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 41 Fresh 550 won't run after overheated I spent all winter rebuilding a 550. New crank, crank seals, bored over, new rings and pistons, shaved head, rebuilt SBN44. Took it out for maiden voyage and had the bilge pump and cooling lines mixed up at the hull stubs. Needless to say I overheated it badly. After the overheat I brought it home and got it running on the hose in the driveway. Sounded strong and all good. Unfortunately it ended up cutting out before the hose and It got some water in it. I cranked it out but couldn't get it going so I pulled the cylinder off and sucked all remaining water out the cases with a pump on a small hose. Fogged it all and waited for parts.



After a few days I re-ringed and re-honed and put it all back together. Have 150 psi each cylinder and good spark but I can't get the damn thing to run. It'll fire on starting fluid but die after a second or two. Pulled the carb apart and found a bit of debris in the filter but cleaning it out made no change. The carb gaskets were soaked with gas but I'm guessing that's normal.



Im out of ideas and I just want to ride. Anyone have any suggestions?



I should add that the carb was not properly tuned before I went out but it was running well in the driveway and water before it overheated. It's got 100 low jet and 115 high

