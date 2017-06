Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Type 4 pipe for superjet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2007 Location Downers Grove,IL Age 51 Posts 276 Type 4 pipe for superjet Just came out of my 2001 superjet. All parts included for assembly,

no issues. I should also have a new coupler as well.

$450 plus shipping. OBO

thanks for looking. Attached Images IMG_2382.JPG (3.98 MB, 8 views) 2008 VX 110 Cruiser

1998 Superjet, Quite a few extras

93 superjet(701, piped)

2001 Superjet, few extras

'72 Cutlass #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 270 Re: Type 4 pipe for superjet Was it on a 701 or 760?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 270 Re: Type 4 pipe for superjet Shipping to reno nv 89502





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2007 Location Downers Grove,IL Age 51 Posts 276 Re: Type 4 pipe for superjet It came from a 701 62t. It had Boswell carbs on it so previous owner had it set up for racing. I've had this ski for about 5 years, and am switching to a b-pipe and 44's for rec. 2008 VX 110 Cruiser

1998 Superjet, Quite a few extras

93 superjet(701, piped)

2001 Superjet, few extras

'72 Cutlass #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 270 Re: Type 4 pipe for superjet Sweet I have a 62t in a x2 and I think this will work. Will you take 375.00 shipped to my address?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2007 Location Downers Grove,IL Age 51 Posts 276 Re: Type 4 pipe for superjet Originally Posted by DeMan686 Originally Posted by Shipping to reno nv 89502





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

I don't sell much here, but whatever most reliable, cheapest shipping option would be, I'll find it. Won't charge any more than the cost. 2008 VX 110 Cruiser

1998 Superjet, Quite a few extras

93 superjet(701, piped)

2001 Superjet, few extras

'72 Cutlass #7 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 270 Re: Type 4 pipe for superjet Ya let me no I'm interested





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #8 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2007 Location Downers Grove,IL Age 51 Posts 276 Re: Type 4 pipe for superjet Originally Posted by DeMan686 Originally Posted by Ya let me no I'm interested





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 2008 VX 110 Cruiser

1998 Superjet, Quite a few extras

93 superjet(701, piped)

2001 Superjet, few extras

'72 Cutlass Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Rushford_Ripper Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules